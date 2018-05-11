When the surf is almost flat like it has been all week, fishing is almost always excellent. This is especially true when the beach water temperature is in the mid-70-degree range and higher.
We have anticipated a run of specks this week and were not disappointed. The surf has been full of bait, water clarity excellent and the action close to red hot. Each year during the summer months, which we actually label as from May through Labor Day, during periods of light winds, especially from the southeast, trout action turns on in the surf.
A lot of other fish join in on the feeding and it is not at all uncommon for a king mackerel or ling to hit your baits.
While the surf is alive with action, so are the jetties. The bays also are beaming with action so, what we are leading up to is that, we have been in one of those windows of hot action and how long it will continue is up to the weatherman.
So often we publish reports of prolific catches like have been experienced this past week only to have the weather adversely change by the time our weekend anglers arrive on the scene.
Living and fishing on the Texas Gulf Coast can offer some excellent fishing and anglers that are experienced in this type of fishing know that you have to take advantage of the windows of opportunity that are offered.
One thing that is as certain as taxes and death is that conditions will change both from good to bad and vice versa.
Hopefully our weekend visitors will be able to get in on some of the outstanding action we have experienced most of this week.
