The forecasts are calling for unsettled weather through Thursday, with a good chance of heavy thunderstorms. Conditions should improve by this weekend; however, the next couple of days do not look like the best for fishing.
Monday night, strong winds prevailed; however, by daybreak the velocities were down to tolerable levels and that is when John Armand headed out into Jones Lake. The Bayou Vista resident fished for almost two hours and landed several undersized reds using live shrimp fished under a popping cork.
Armand said that when the wind switched to the east, the action stopped, as it must have been a good example of “wind from the east, fishing is least.”
I have to agree with his assessment of an east wind. Rarely have I had any luck fishing during a sustained east wind.
Two reports came in of good action under the lights Sunday night. Merle Stanford found school-sized trout thick under the lights of his boat dock in Bayou Vista. Stanford, who used small white and yellow jigs for bait, landed at least a dozen trout with only three keepers in the bunch. The action took place between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.
In Harborwalk, Sammy Murphree found reds gathering around his underwater green light and he landed one measuring 26 inches. Once the fish hit and fought for a while, all of the other reds scattered and did not return. A gold spoon with a white bucktail was the bait.
