The Memorial Day weekend is upon us and, based on fishing reports for Thursday and Friday, it should be a dandy for hitting the water and catching fish.
Thursday, Savannah of Galveston Bait and Tackle reported some excellent catches coming in to their cleaning table. Among the groups were Josh Ware, Griff Mercilliott and Travis Ford who caught three limits of trout while free-lining live shrimp at the Causeway Bridge.
The catch came early as they had limited out by 8 a.m.
Pam Goff also reported lots of fish on the cleaning table Friday, with most of the fish again coming from areas around the causeway.
Bulldog's Bait Shop reported hot action coming from a clear, green surf where king mackerel were being caught from the beachfront fishing piers. Trout, Spanish mackerel, sharks and other fish were caught as well.
East Bay continued to produce nice-sized trout from reefs such as Hanna's and Deep Reef. Live shrimp was the bait of choice fished under popping corks.
Ben Moore caught a limit of reds from Chocolate Bay on Friday morning while wading near Alligator Point and tossing a gold spoon.
Lots of boats are heading offshore for the weekend, as bait shops have been selling offshore bait, especially Spanish sardines, in large quantities. Many of the boats were planning on overnight trips, as seas were running in the one to two foot range on Friday.
Whatever your pleasure in fishing this weekend, be alert and keep safety in the forefront. This is a holiday weekend and large numbers of people will be out enjoying the first holiday weekend of the summer season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.