Recently, we have been getting reports, along with pictures, of some of the largest speckled trout of the year being caught. Several readers have asked why we are beginning to see such large trout in the numbers that have been reported and if this is a trend we can expect to continue.
In answer to those questions I think back on the many times I have heard Capt. Mike Williams talk about the “Tides of Taurus” as being the period when he has caught most of his trophy-sized trout.
The Zodiac Taurus occurs from April 20 to May 20 each year and is a time when not only large specks are caught but some of the largest offshore fish as well.
Patrick Lemire, one of our frequent contributors and spokesman for Williams Party Boats, has said that the largest ling he has caught has been during May.
Speaking of Lemire, we have not heard from him in a while and the reason is he has been recovering from an infection since April 13 and hopefully will be back in the saddle again soon. We all wish him a speedy recovery.
My personal experiences for May have shown that some of the largest king mackerel and ling I have decked were caught over Memorial Day weekends. In many years, that was my first offshore trip of the season, mainly due to the weather not cooperating until then.
Getting back to the run of large trout, I am a bit surprised that most of the reports have come from the surf on the west end of Galveston Island. We have received other reports of large trout coming from the bays and, with one exception, all have been from West Bay.
East Bay certainly holds its share of the big yellow mouths and it could be that anglers in that area are keeping information about their catches close to their vests.
