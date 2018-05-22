Tuesday was a gorgeous day on the water; however, the number of anglers out enjoying the conditions reminded me of a dreary January day.
Excellent conditions were the motivating factors in the decision to make an unplanned, impromptu fishing trip. The Yacht Basin, where I stopped for live shrimp, had no boats in line to purchase live bait, and the only other boat underway around there was an offshore boat heading to the Gulf with heavy duty rods and reels in the rocket launchers.
Perhaps those who stayed at home knew more about the prospects of catching fish Tuesday, as it was overall a disappointing morning of fishing. On days like this I have to remind myself of the old adage that “a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work.”
While catches of fin fish were not up to par, crabbing was. By “crabbing” I mean catching crabs on a line and hook intended for a fin fish. Large blue crabs were devouring live shrimp much like I have seen during the spawnings on the beach. If I had retained all of the crabs hooked, there would have been at least eight or 10 on ice for a crab boil.
After returning and getting settled to check other fishing reports for today's column, a call came in from Corinna DeMyers of 61st Street Fishing Pier saying that her customers were catching buckets of large blue crabs.
Perhaps using a crab line with a chicken neck or fish head would have been the better option for Tuesday. At least some excellent seafood would have been taken home.
Most likely the warmer than normal water for this time of year has spawned an early run of the crabs in the surf and around the jetties.
