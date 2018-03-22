Thursday started out with outstanding conditions for fishing, as a light southeast wind had the water in excellent shape and the early birds got into some nice action.
By noon or soon after, the wind was gusting to near 20 knots and fishing came to a standstill.
Areas that were hot for fishing early Thursday were the surf, Seawolf Park, the jetties and the Texas City Dike.
The rock groins near the Pleasure Pier were the location where Marcus Oday found the sheepshead biting, and he caught four to 17 inches, along with six nice-sized sand trout. Fresh dead shrimp was the bait.
Steven Askew was up early and in the surf at Terramar at daybreak. Using live shrimp fished under a popping cork, the visitor from Royce City landed 12 whiting, a 30-inch red that was tagged and retained and a large stingray.
Black drum continue to roam the jetties and the Texas City Dike. Two unconfirmed reports from the North Jetty indicated hot action on the channel side about halfway between the boat cut and the end of the rocks.
Fred Foster fished the Texas City Dike early Thursday, and, while he landed a nice mess of whiting and small black drum, he observed a huge black drum being landed nearby that reminded him of the big grouper he would catch offshore years ago.
Mark your calendars for April 14, as that is the date of the West Bay Blackjack Fishing Tournament and Crawfish Boil. The event will raise money for the Gary J. Lynn Foundation for the Research and Cure of Cerebral Palsy. The entry fee is $80 per angler and to register, call 713-594-4254 or go online at www.fishwestend.com.
