The weather for fishing has not been cooperative recently; however, at some point the fish decide that they have had enough of it and they feed regardless.
There certainly has not been much optimism for fishing lately due to the wind and cold conditions; however, that did not stop the bite Monday.
One of the more surprising reports came from Corinna Meyers of the 61st Street Fishing Pier, who told of five bull reds being landed Monday morning with the reds hitting daily. Puppy drum and large black drum have accounted for the other fish taken recently.
Bulldog’s Bait Shop reported bull reds and sharks being caught in the surf, with cut mullet being the bait of choice.
Arturo Estrada has been fishing the Confederate Reef and South Deer Island areas from his kayak and on Thursday scored a Texas Grand Slam. Sunday he returned to the area and landed seven trout to 27 inches and three slot reds.
What we are seeing is an example of the famous fisherman’s phrase and that is “the best time to go fishing is when you can”.
If nice, comfortable conditions are what you are waiting for, it appears this week should be the time to hit the water.
Lots of fish are swimming the waters around Galveston and, once the wind drops and a warming trend sets in, action should get underway in more areas.
