Saturday was plagued by moderate to occasionally strong southwest winds that created poor and uncomfortable conditions for anglers, especially those fishing from boats.
Heat was another problem, as the indices were reaching well above 90 degrees by mid-afternoon.
Except for the heat, there is good news for anglers fishing today and Monday, and that is the wind velocities are expected to drop considerably. Light south to west winds are in the forecast, and that is music to the ears of the offshore group.
Friday and Saturday seas were running in the 3- to 6-foot range offshore and now are expected to drop below 3 feet. Boats after red snapper and pelagic fish will likely travel farther to find good water clarity.
John Reeves, an avid offshore angler, fished the Gulf with four friends Friday and said that the blue-green water was beginning in the area of the old Buccaneer Field.
Reeves, who fishes from a 38-foot Pacemaker Sports Fisherman, caught limits of red snapper and king mackerel along with numerous sharks around a sunken shrimp boat approximately 36 miles south of the jetties. All but one of his guests handled the choppy conditions well.
After boxing their 10 red snapper and kings, they returned to the yacht basin and were cleaning fish by 2 p.m.
Inshore action was limited by the poor conditions caused by the southwest wind.
Jimmy Stallings called in our only inshore report telling of his catch from Dickinson Bay. Stallings and his father, Fred, fished the shoreline near the marina and landed two keeper flounder, a 20-inch red and several croaker, retaining two that weighed over a pound. Live shrimp fished under maulers was the bait.
