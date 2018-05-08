We are continuing with the offshore reports from last weekend, as the weekends are the times when most of the deep sea fishing by recreational anglers takes place this time of year. Inshore action has continued, with some of the largest trout of the year being reported.
Starting with the blue water reports, we earlier reported some nice catches coming from the Claypile area. Another report came in from Chet Maxwell. who, along with his two brothers Stan and Mickey, fished the Stetson Rock area Sunday.
Conditions were excellent, according to Maxwell, and large red snapper were all over the place. Their catch, besides a number of red snapper, included a 34-pound ling and eight kings, one a 28-pound smoker. Several sharks in the 4- to 7-foot range were hooked, and the highlight of the trip was an 18-pound wahoo.
Only the ling and wahoo were retained, and Spanish sardines, along with ribbon fish held over from last season, were the baits.
A nearshore report was received from David Dumas, who fished the area starting at Mitchell’s Reef and ending at some rigs about 10 miles to the south. Dumas and his wife Sarah and grandson Mark Hines, age 12, caught sharks, king mackerel, two bull reds and a number of spade fish and small red snapper. A large ling kept swimming around their boat at one of the platforms but would not do more than smell the sardine on the end of a line.
All of the fish were released.
Lots of large speckled trout have been reported caught on the West End of Galveston Island with most coming from the surf.
Al Alsup and Brock Kinnear fished the “trout green” surf on the west end of the island Tuesday morning where Kinnear caught and released three trout, each exceeding 28 inches in length. Other trout were caught but they were more typical in size.
