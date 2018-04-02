April is the month when the saltwater fishing season really gets started. Warm weather begins to set in, and, along with the warming waters, our first pelagic fish of the year begin to appear along the beach front.
Once the water temperature rises above 70 degrees, the first ling will show up in the surf. While not in large numbers, there normally are enough to generate some action and anglers using light tackle often get their lines stripped from their reels and at times their rods broken.
Another April visitor that likes to tear up tackle is the jack crevalle. The first large jack of the season showed up at the jetties on Sunday.
The fish was caught by Darrell Moss while he was targeting bull reds and large black drum with shad and mullet for bait.
In my opinion, this fish is the most furious fighter for its size of any fish encountered in the surf. Jacks will hit just about any bait. Ling tend to be more discriminating in their choice of baits; however, I would venture to say that most ling caught in the surf hit live shrimp.
Anglers targeting bull reds and larger sharks are the ones most likely to hook up with a ling or a jack.
Some of the largest trout of the year are landed in April and come from a variety of locations including the jetties, the surf and the shorelines of East and West Bays.
Often I have mentioned that old timers designated San Jacinto Day on April 21 as the official beginning of the saltwater fishing season. The reason behind choosing that date was that it once was a state holiday and widely observed in Harris County by schools and a number of businesses closings for the day in its honor.
Hopefully you have your gear ready for action, as the bite will be on soon.
