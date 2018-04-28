Clear Creek’s Carter Crookston and Michael Raji drew Austin Vandegrift’s Nic Cusano and Blaine Kanak as their boys doubles quarterfinal opponents at the University Interscholastic League Class 6A Tennis State Tournament.
The two teams will square off 10 a.m. May 17 at Texas A&M University’s George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station.
Also that day at 12:30 p.m., Clear Lake’s Megan Flores and Brian Qian will face Southlake Carroll’s Taylor Reusche and Chris Lash in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.
CALLING ALL SENIORS
The Houston Tennis Association is awarding various scholarships for all high school seniors in the Greater Houston Area who are entering college and have participated in high school varsity tennis, United States Tennis Association junior tournaments and/or National Junior Tennis and Learning programs.
Scholarships are based on academic performance, citizenship, tennis experience and financial need.
However, those attending college on a tennis scholarship are ineligible to apply.
Applications are available at the HTA website: houstontennis.org/scholarships. Deadline to apply is May 25.
Last year, locals receiving HTA scholarships were Clear Springs’ Aava Azad and Melody Duong, and Ball High’s Mitchell Moreno.
For information, call the HTA office at 281-580-8313.
CAMPING OUT
Texas A&M University and the University of Texas both are offering summer junior tennis camps.
The Aggies are hosting theirs on June 17-22 and 24-29, and July 22-27.
Cost is $825 per camp.
Co-directing the sessions is former O’Connell High School four-time state doubles champion and Buccaneer Hall of Fame charter member Bobby Kleinecke.
For information, call Kleinecke at 979-777-0621 or visit TexasAggieTennisCamp.com.
At the newly-built Texas Tennis Center in Austin, the Longhorns Tennis Camp will take place, beginning with its traditional camps on June 3-8, 10-15 and 17-22.
There also will be an adult camp on June 22-24 and a match play camp for juniors on June 24-29.
Cost for the junior camps is $805 and $275 for the adult camp.
For information, call 512-232-5119 or email longhorntenniscamp@athletics.utexas.edu.
COMING SOON
Bay Area Racquet Club is hosting its Spring Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament on May 25-27.
Entry deadline is May 20.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 281-488-7026 or email him at bayarearacquetclub@yahoo.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
When serving, toss only to the peak of your reach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.