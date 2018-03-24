League City’s Kelly Ward was a two-time winner at the Mabry Adult Open and Senior and Super Senior Major Zone tennis tournament in San Antonio.
At the same time, Friendswood’s Linda Griffin was teaming up with Houston’s Ann Eaton to win the tournament’s women’s 55-and-over doubles.
Ward first won the men’s 50s singles title, then paired with San Antonio’s Scott Works to win the 50s doubles.
In the singles action, Ward lived up to his No. 1 seed with three wins, including a 6-2, 6-3 finals victory against his No. 2-seeded partner.
Ward first drew a bye, then beat San Antonio’s Sebastian Gilder in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-0.
In the round-robin doubles, Ward and Works went undefeated at 2-0, opening with a 6-3, 6-3 win over San Antonio’s James Eugenio and Argyle’s David Marks in Round 1.
Later, in Round 3, Ward and Works beat the eventual runners-up, Austin’s Rick Garza and Brownsville’s Guillermo Del Campo, 6-2, 6-3.
As for Griffin and Eaton, they were a perfect 3-0 in round-robin play, only giving up three games in their first two wins before completing the sweep with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) effort past Austin’s Sharon Coudert and Elgin’s Emily Swenson in Round 3.
Earlier, Griffin and Eaton beat Pflugerville’s Brenda Jones and Austin’s Sarah Pernell in round one, 6-1, 6-1, before easing past San Antonio’s Diane Houston and Miranda Murrell in round two, 6-0, 6-1.
TGI THURSDAY
Newcomers John Koloen and Dave Mitchell both recorded perfect scores of 18 to win their respective courts in week No. 2 action of the Galveston Island Thursday Night Spring Tennis League.
Also turning in winning scores were Lawrence Weiser with 16 points, Susan Dudek with 15 and Dominic Etienne with 14.
REMEMBERING PETER
The Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Team Tennis Tournament will take place on Thursday at three different Galveston sites, starting at 8:30 a.m.
This year’s eight-team field features heavily-favored Houston St. John’s; Alief Elsik, Hastings and Taylor; Brazosport; Bryan Rudder; defending champion and tournament host Pasadena Dobie; and Ball High.
The tournament, being played at Lasker Park, Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts and Ball High School, is held each year in memory of the former O’Connell and Ball High tennis player who was killed by a drunk driver in 1986 at the young age of 16.
JUST DO IT
Today is the last day to register for the Bay Area Racquet Club Easter Junior Open and Racquet Pro Deer Park April Challenger 2-Day tennis tournaments.
Entries to both close at 11:59 p.m.
The BARC Easter Open will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday in Clear Lake City, offering boys and girls singles and doubles in the 12- through 18-and-under age brackets, as well as boys and girls 10s singles in both the orange- and green-ball divisions.
This is an intermediate-level tournament.
Entry fee is $38.13 a player, with a one-event limit.
Online registration is available. The tournament identification number is 800010418.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 281-488-7026 or email him at bayarearacquetclub@yahoo.com.
The following weekend, April 7-8, will be the Deer Park intermediate-level event with boys and girls 12s through 18s singles.
Entry fee is $36 per player.
Online registration also is available. The tournament identification number is 800033218.
For information, call tournament director Ramon Dunivan at 713-417-6017 or email him at coachdunivan@aol.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
Be in a positive state of mind during your entire match, and treat every point exactly the same.
