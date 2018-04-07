Friendswood’s Richard Griffin was a two-time winner at the RBC Wealth Management Houston Open Adult Major Zone tennis tournament.
Griffin teamed up with Houston’s Carl Poston to win the men’s 60-and-over round-robin doubles and also finished second in the men’s 65s singles.
In doubles, Griffin and Poston were 2-0, defeating Houston’s Richard Andersen and Bob May in Round 2, 6-0, 6-2, before outlasting Houston’s Cedric Loeb and Schertz’s Melvin McCurley in Round 3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
In the singles, Griffin, seeded No. 1, followed a first-round bye with wins over Sugar Land’s Ouseph Ignatius (6-3, 6-2) in the quarterfinals and Grady Taylor of Baton Rouge, La., in the semifinals.
But Griffin later dropped a 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) decision to Houston’s Larry Carroll in the championship match.
Meanwhile, also making her way to two finals appearances at the tournament was Kemah’s Kelly Anderson.
Anderson lost in the women’s 5.0 singles championship round to Katy’s Laura Carter, 2-1 retired, but won the 5.0 doubles with Carter, as the two eased past El Lago’s Sherry Kirchoff and Kemah’s Janice Musler in the final, 6-0, 6-1.
ALL MIXED UP
Also crowned a champion at the Houston Open was Friendswood’s Alexandria Carbone-Larson in the mixed open doubles.
Carbone-Larson and Houston’s Sunday Jegede, the No. 3 seeds, won four matches in all, including a 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-2) nailbiter over San Antonio’s Ferny Avila and Houston’s Jacqueline Payne in the championship match.
Carbone-Larson and Jegede first drew a bye, then beat Arlington’s Carla Cooper and Dallas’ Michael Mabe in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-2.
Later, in the semifinals, Carbone-Larson and Jegede upset Houston’s No. 1-seeded Megan Flores and Robert Voss 6-1, 6-2.
HAPPY EASTER!
Friendswood’s Maadhvi Bhojani and Xavier Carbone-Larson both walked away gold medalists at the Bay Area Racquet Club Easter Junior Open tennis tournament.
Bhojani won the girls 10-and-under orange-ball division with four wins, including a 4-2, 3-4, 7-4 finals victory over League City’s Priyanka Kamath.
Bhojani first received a bye, then beat Houston’s Michelle Onuh in the quarterfinals, 4-3, 3-4, 7-2, and Pharr’s Atenea Lopez in the semifinals, 4-2, 4-0.
Kamath reached the final with three wins, eventually following a bye with a 4-3, 4-0 effort over Sugar Land’s Sofia Mills in the quarterfinals and a 3-4, 4-1, 7-5 comeback in the semis against Houston’s Elena Nordin.
Xavier Carbone-Larson won first place in the boys 16s doubles, where he and Tomball’s Santiago Obando lived up to their No. 1 seed with an 8-2 finals victory over Cypress’ Kristopher Cervantez and Tomball’s Ricardo Sanchez.
DOUBLES GALORE
The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation is hosting its second annual United States Tennis Association/Southeast Texas Unified Doubles and Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament all day Saturday at the Ball High School courts.
Tournament play begins at 8 a.m. with a Breakfast at Wimbledon “Island Style” opening ceremony.
The tournament also will feature an expo with the University of Houston wheelchair tennis team and Galveston Independent School District/SOTX adaptive tennis athletes at noon.
PERFECT GAME
Three players recorded perfect 18 scores in week No. 4 of the Galveston Island Thursday Night Tennis League.
Frank Mencacci, Dominic Etienne and John Koloen each won their respective courts with 18s, followed by Maureen Sykora with 16 points and Mike Vashon with 13.
Last week, turning in 18-0 evenings were Jeff Dubrow, Liz Castillo and Juan Barney.
TIP OF THE DAY
On volleys, you want your racquet head positioned about even with your nose.
