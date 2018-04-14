Friendswood’s Megan Chu won the girls 18-and-under singles white division at the Plano Championship Major Zone tennis tournament.
With the tournament win, Chu earned automatic super-championship status in United States Tennis Association-Texas Section play.
Chu, seeded No. 2, racked up five wins along the way, including a 7-5, 6-2 finals victory over New Braunfels’ Alexandria Aldinger.
After drawing a first-round bye, Chu defeated McKinney’s Maddi Davis in the second round, 6-2, 6-2, and Irving’s Suzuka Nishino in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-3.
Chu then beat San Antonio’s Faith Berry in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2.
PLAYING LIKE A CHAMP
Friendswood’s Adric Christensen grabbed USTA-Texas Section championship-level status in the boys 18s age division with his singles title at the Racquet Pro Deer Park April Challenger 2-Day tournament.
Christensen, seeded No. 1, only gave up one game in three rounds, eventually easing past Katy’s Jed Chen in the final, 6-0, 6-1.
Following a bye, Christensen shut out Dickinson’s Joshua Farris in the semifinals, 4-0, 4-0.
Farris had reached the semis with a 2-4, 5-3, 8-6 comeback in the quarterfinals against League City’s Lucas Tronchin.
GREEN THUMBS
League City’s Katiana Gonzalez won the girls 10s singles green-ball Davis division at the Deer Park April Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Gonzalez was a four-time winner, eventually beating Fresno’s Michelle Martins in the championship match, 4-3, 3-4, 7-2.
After receiving a bye, Gonzalez defeated Tomball’s Maria Villarreal in the quarterfinals, 4-1, and Fresno’s Amarachi Asiegbu in the semifinals, 4-1, 3-4, 7-5.
DEER HUNTING
Friendswood High School’s Quinn Radtke and Ethan Bui won a District 24-6A Tennis Championships second-place playback match to earn a berth in Thursday and Friday’s Region III-6A tournament in Deer Park.
Radtke and Bui, seeded No. 3, upset Clear Brook’s No. 1-seeded Maria Herrera and Max Pearson 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
To reach the playback, Radtke and Bui beat No. 4-seeded teammates Nina Gonzalez and Noah Smistad in the third-place match, 6-2, 6-0.
TIME’S ALMOST UP
Today is the last day to sign up for Saturday and Sunday’s Beaumont Tennis Academy April Adult & Junior Open tournament.
Various singles, doubles and mixed doubles events are offered.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 832-428-5048 or email him at EricS@BeaumontTennisAcademy.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
Your knees are meant to be bent.
