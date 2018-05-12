League City’s Carter Crookston won his second boys 16-and-under national singles title, this time at the United States Tennis Association Metroplex National Level 3 Tournament in McKinney.
Crookston was a five-time winner, including a 6-1, 6-1 romp past Brennan Cimpeanu of Troy, Mich., in the championship match.
Crookston, seeded No. 7, beat Gray Voelzke of Henrico, Va., in the first round, 6-0, 6-3, then eased past Matthew Pitts of Greer, S.C., in the second round, 6-4, 6-1.
In the quarterfinals, Crookston needed three sets to upset Allen’s No. 3-seeded Benjamin Zhou, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, before pulling off another upset in the semifinals against No. 6-seeded William Pak of Chantilly, Va., 6-1, 6-2.
Crookston also won the 16s doubles consolation championship with Austin’s Anesh Jayasundera.
JUST MISSED
Friendswood’s Sadie Dakay fell one win short of claiming gold at the King Daddy May Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament in Houston.
Dakay won twice before losing to Houston’s Laila Nguyen in the girls 10s singles green-ball Bruins division final, 4-0, 4-0.
Earlier, Dakay defeated Houston’s Macarena Rodriguez in the quarterfinals, 4-3, 4-2, and Sugar Land’s Angela Shu in the semifinals, 2-4, 4-0, 1-0.
LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
Galveston Island Thursday Night Tennis League champions were crowned at its postseason party at The Spot.
Taking top honors was Liz Castillo, with John Koloen finishing second and Jeff Dubrow third.
David Salyer won most improved, and Frank Mencacci was most consistent.
HAVING A BALL
Ball High’s tennis team is hosting its first-ever Spring Tennis Bash on Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m.
The all-doubles tournament is offering two playing levels: open and child-parent (child entry cannot be no higher than eighth grade).
Entries are being accepted up to 7:30 a.m. on tournament day.
Entry fee is $50 per doubles team.
For information, call tournament director Kim LeGate at 409-457-1812 or email her at kimlegate@gisd.org.
SCHOOL’S OUT
Texas A&M University is offering a $75 discount from its summer tennis camp.
The sessions are scheduled for June 17-22 and 24-29, and July 22-27.
Camp co-director Bobby Kleinecke said session one is almost full, so sign up early.
To take advantage of the discount, visit www.texasaggietenniscamp.com and type in promo code Summertime.
TIP OF THE DAY
Practice does not make perfect; perfect practice makes perfect.
