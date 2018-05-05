Friendswood’s Erica Jessel won the girls 16-and-under singles at the San Antonio Fiesta Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament.
Jessel was a five-time winner, giving up just six games total, eventually upsetting San Antonio’s No. 1-seeded Elina Osherow in the final, 6-0, 6-0.
Jessel, the No. 2 seed, first drew a bye, then beat San Antonio’s Apeksha Peeris in the second round and San Antonio’s Carissa Holquin in the quarterfinals by the same 6-1, 6-0 score.
Then, in the semifinals, Jessel faced her toughest challenger, San Antonio’s No. 4-seeded Valerie Cavazos, easing to a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
DOUBLES TROUBLE
University Interscholastic League Class 6A state doubles qualifiers Carter Crookston and Michael Raji grabbed the men’s 4.5 doubles title at the third annual Clear Creek Education Foundation Tennis Tournament held at The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour in League City.
The Clear Creek High School standouts defeated Brandon and Brice Farine in the final, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
Raji also teamed up with Megan Chu to win the 4.5 mixed doubles, beating Maria Gonzales and Andres Padilla in their final, 7-6, 6-2.
The women’s 4.5 doubles final was won by Melody Duong and Anna Sergiovanni. They beat Gonzales and Mahogani Green.
The 4.0 winners were: Caleb and Kevin Barnes (men’s); Allison Schwartz and Mary Tacorda (women’s); and Kellie Gross and Ricky Patel (mixed).
The Barneses defeated Clear Falls High School’s Ethan Espiritu and Grayson Van Pelt in their final, 6-4, 6-4.
The 3.5 winners included: Van Wiggington and Larry Wilson (men’s); Maddy Duong and Stacey Tea (women’s); and Taylor and Larry Wilson (mixed).
“The tournament keeps bringing together players that just enjoy the sport and allows them to support education at the same time,” tournament director Kevin Duke said, noting nearly 200 players participated.
APRIL POWERS
League City’s Nasir Abbasi and Pasadena’s Ann Batres-Pereira won the open mixed doubles at the Missouri City Community Tennis Association April Tournament.
Abbasi and Batres-Pereira upset Houston’s No. 1-seeded Franchesca Justo and Markus Guillen in the championship match, 6-2, 6-1.
Abbasi and Batres-Pereira beat Huffman’s Rachel Willkens and Garrett Goodman in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-1, before receiving a default over Cypress’ Donna and Stefan Carter in the semifinals.
TIP OF THE DAY
When out of position, send up a lob.
