The city of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department once again is offering free tennis classes this summer for boys and girls, ages 5-18.
The annual six-week session takes place at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts, beginning June 4.
Classes are daily, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until noon, under the direction of Tracy Singleton and yours truly.
Sign-up will be at McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. For information, call 409-797-3700.
MAY QUEENS
League City’s Anamaria Gonzalez lived up to her No. 1 seed with a first-place finish at the King Daddy Sports May Junior Open tennis tournament in Houston.
At the same time, fellow League City resident Brissa Mendoza was finishing second in the girls 16-and-under singles.
Gonzalez won three rounds to claim the girls 18s singles title, beating Houston’s No. 2-seeded Jolie McAdoo in the final, 6-2, 7-6. Earlier, Gonzalez drew a first-round bye before defeating Katy’s Paula Ricci in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0.
As for Mendoza, she, too was seeded No. 1, but dropped a 6-0, 6-4 decision to The Woodlands’ No. 2-seeded Rachel Sam in her championship match.
Mendoza drew a bye, then eased past Missouri City’s Jada Hill in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-1, and Missouri City’s Isabella Venegas in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0.
GREEN WITH ENVY
League City’s Katiana Gonzalez won the girls 10s singles green-ball “A” division at the Racquet Pro Deer Park Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Gonzalez was 3-0 in round-robin play, first beating Spring’s Isabel He in round one, 4-2, 4-1.
Gonzalez then defeated Humble’s Naomi Osibajo in round two, 4-1, 4-0, and League City’s Anika Sub in round three, 4-0, 4-1.
Sub went 1-2 overall, knocking off Osibajo in round one, 4-2, 4-3.
NEAR-PERFECT 10
League City’s Priyanka Kamath won the girls’ 10s singles orange-ball Halep round-robin division with a perfect 3-0 record. But in the orange-ball championship match, Kamath lost to Spring’s Marta Pacuraru 4-0, 4-2.
In Halep division play, Kamath outlasted Houston’s Elena Nordin in round one, 4-2, 1-4, 10-8, then breezed past Tomball’s Shae Felkner in round two, 4-1, 4-1, and Katy’s Emily Golovanov in round three, 4-1, 4-3.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, you want to be the one controlling the net.
Therefore, make your opponent hit up so you can hit down.
