Today is the last day to sign up for the third annual Clear Creek Education Foundation Tennis Tournament being held Friday through Sunday at The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour in League City.
The tournament offers men’s, women’s and mixed doubles in the 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5 playing levels.
Events with fewer than four entries will be moved to the appropriate division. Juniors also will be placed in the appropriate division.
Play begins at 6 p.m. Friday.
Entry fees are $30 per person per event. Online registration is available at www.clearcreekeducationfoundation.org/.
Entries also are being accepted at The Fitness Center, 3000 Invincible Circle, in League City.
Playing times for first-round matches will be posted after 2 p.m. on Thursday.
For information, call tournament director Kevin Duke at 281-334-2560 or visit www.clearcreekeducationfoundation.org/2018-tennistournament/.
RAIN DELAY
Mother Nature interrupted the finish of the second annual Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament.
Play reached the semifinals before persistent rains forced tournament officials to postpone the event until June 2 as part of the Land and Sea Adaptive Sports Challenge weekend in Galveston.
The top two seeds remain alive, with No. 1 Liz Castillo/Jeff Dubrow and No. 2 Nancy Shipman/Frank Mencacci each advancing to the final four with two wins apiece.
When play resumes, Castillo and Dubrow will face Gabby Singleton and Porter Devane.
Singleton and Devane reached the semis by way of a thrilling 9-8 (7-5) upset of No. 4-seeded Lydia Miller/David Rassin in the quarterfinals.
Shipman and Mencacci will be challenged by Susan Dudek and Dominic Etienne, 8-2 upset winners over No. 3-seeded Adriene Skiles/Steve Cunningham in their quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, in the consolation semifinals, Aurora Galvan and Tim Lambert will take on Miller and Rassin, and Heidi Harrison and John Koleon will meet Skiles and Cunningham.
LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
Gail Kilgore and Mencacci both recorded perfect scores of 18 in Week 5 action of the Galveston Island Thursday Night Tennis League.
Dudek was close behind with 17 points, followed by Beep Sullivan with 15 and Koleon and Miller with 14 each.
TIP OF THE DAY
When serving in doubles, the net person wants to distract the returner as much as possible.
Try doing so 75 percent of the time or more by poaching or at least fake poaching.
