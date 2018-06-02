Several locals fared well at the Spring 2018 Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament hosted by Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
In fact, Friendswood’s Alexandria Carbone-Larson was a two-time winner, claiming the girls’ 18-and-under singles and also teaming up with sibling, Xavier, to take the open mixed doubles.
Xavier Carbone-Larson also placed second in the boys 18s singles.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Alexandria Carbone-Larson proved her No. 1 seed in the girls 18s singles worthy with four straight wins, including a 6-2, 6-4 finals victory over Houston’s No. 2-seed Jolie McAdoo.
Carbone-Larson first drew a bye, then beat League City’s Brissa Mendoza in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-4, and Bellaire’s Kiran Singal in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-4.
As for Xavier Carbone-Larson, he suffered a heartwrenching 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 loss to Tomball’s No. 1-seed Robert Riggs in his 18s singles final.
Xavier Carbone-Larson, seeded No. 2, also received a first-round bye, then defeated Tomball’s Blake Enstrom in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-2, and Galveston’s Storm Simonin in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-0.
Meantime, the Carbone-Larsons were true to form as the No. 1 seed in the open mixed doubles, giving up just two games total in three rounds.
Following a bye, the siblings proceeded to beat Houston’s Mark Vinson and League City’s Taylor Wilson in the semifinals, and Spring’s Hayden LeBroc and Cypress’ Elena Nguyen by identical 8-1 scores.
MORE HARDWARE
Adding to the first-place trophy total at the BARC tournament were Friendswood’s Maadhvi Bhojani and Danna Cai.
Bhojani won the co-ed 10s singles orange-ball division, outlasting League City’s Priyanka Kamath in the final, 4-3, 1-4, 7-5.
Earlier, Bhojani beat Houston’s Jacqueline Little in the quarterfinals, 4-1, 4-2, and shut out Houston’s Nayka Pandya in the semifinals, 4-0, 4-0.
Cai, too, won three rounds to take the girls 12s singles title, eventually upsetting Friendswood’s No. 2-seed Nandini Bhojani in the final, 6-1, 7-5.
Cai started off with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Houston’s Sabrina Blinderman in the quarterfinals, then upset Humble’s No. 1-seed Wynter Johnson-Smith in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0.
Also, League City’s Zoe Male was second in the girls’ 14s singles.
TIP OF THE DAY
For an effective return of serve, you must split step so your feet are touching the ground when the server makes contact.
