League City’s Katelyn Gross was presented a United States Tennis Association Sportsmanship Award pin at the Racquet Pro Deer Park Challenger 2-Day tournament.
Gross, a competitor in the girls 12-and-under singles, received the award from on-site USTA referee Angie Dekohary.
Dekohary said she chose Gross because: “Katelyn was very respectful, polite and always helping others.”
Even more impressive, Gross was recommended by one of her opponents, Pearland’s Ellyse Torano.
NOAH’S MARK
Friendswood’s Noah Smistad won four rounds to claim the boys 18s singles at the Deer Park Challenger 2-Day tournament.
With the tournament victory, Smistad earned automatic USTA-Texas Section championship-level status.
Smistad won his first three matches in straight sets before needing three more to get past Fulshear’s Luke Nelson in the final, 2-6, 6-3, 10-2.
Smistad’s path to the championship match included a first-round upset of Houston’s No. 4-seeded Eric Lee 6-2, 6-4.
SUPER GIRL
Friendswood’s Erica Jessel won the girls 16s singles “B” red division at the RBC Wealth Management Houston Tennis Association Houston Super Champ Level 4 tournament.
Jessel was a five-time winner, finishing off with a 6-4, 6-1 upset of Austin’s No. 4-seeded Tallulah Andrushko in the championship match.
Jessel first beat Houston’s Simoane Rodgers, 6-3, 6-4, then upset Conroe’s No. 1-seeded Nina Mitrofanova in the second round, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Jessel followed with another upset, this time against Dallas’ No. 5-seeded Ashlee Newton in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1, before rallying past Katy’s Anna Bouleau in the semifinals, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
MAY-BE NEXT TIME
Friendswood’s Heinjte Unson fell one win short at the Corpus Christi Tennis Association May Championship Major Zone tournament.
Unson, the No. 1 seed in the boys 12s singles white division, won four rounds before losing in the final to Austin’s No. 2-seeded Sklar Phillips, 6-1, 6-2.
Unson first drew a bye, then defeated in order Houston’s Paul Nguyen, 6-1, 6-1; Houston’s Vincent Rivas, 6-3, 6-1; and The Woodlands’ No. 3-seeded Eli Sam, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
GOOD START
Liz Castillo and Anthony Catanzaro both recorded perfect scores of 18 on opening day of the Galveston Island Thursday Night Summer Tennis League.
Susan Dudek and Juan Barney also won their respective courts.
TIP OF THE DAY
For best results, use a continental grip on both your forehand and backhand volleys.
