Friendswood’s Xavier Carbone-Larson won the boys 14-and-under singles at the Bay Area Racquet Club March Junior Open tennis tournament.
At the same time, League City’s No. 1-seeded Zoe Male and Allison Schwartz were teaming up to win the tournament’s 14s doubles, beating The Woodlands’ Anneliese and Erika Beltran in the final, 8-1.
Carbone-Larson, meanwhile, won as a No. 2 seed, winning five rounds in all, including a 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 upset of Katy’s No. 1-seeded Brian Ho in the championship match.
Carbone-Larson first drew a bye, then defeated Houston’s Matthew Johnston in the second round and Houston’s No. 7-seeded Alexander Yang in the quarterfinals by identical 6-2, 6-0 scores.
Later, in the semifinals, Carbone-Larson eased past Houston’s No. 5-seeded Eric Kuo 6-1, 6-3.
HAVING SECONDS
A trio of county entries grabbed runner-up honors at the BARC March Junior Open.
Friendswood’s Maadhvi Bhojani was second in the girls 10s singles orange-ball division, eventually dropping a 4-2, 2-4, 8-6 heartbreaker to Houston’s Eva Brytik in the final.
Bhojani advanced with a bye and a 4-0, 4-1 semifinal win over Houston’s Jacqueline Little.
In the boys 10s singles orange-ball division final, Friendswood’s Syoma Terekhin lost to Houston’s Zohaib Gul 4-1, 4-0.
Earlier, Terekhin drew a bye, then beat Houston’s Christian Thomas in the semifinals, 4-0, 4-2.
Also walking away with silver was Friendswood’s Alan Ngo, the No. 1 seed in the boys 18s singles.
Ngo received a bye, then beat Dickinson’s Joshua Farris in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2, before losing to Houston’s Anton Borovik in the final, 6-1, 6-3.
Farris reached the semis with a 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal victory over Tomball’s Mason Purkis.
WALK THE WALK
Co-host Clear Springs made a strong showing at the 10th annual Kemah Boardwalk High School Invitational tennis tournament.
Competing in the tournament division, the Chargers were first in the girls doubles and fourth in the boys doubles.
Meagan Chu and Sahar Elchehabi won the girls’ event, beating Baytown Sterling in the final.
Nasir Abbasi and Heinzll Unson were fourth in the boys doubles, losing to eventual runner-up Sterling in the semifinals.
As a team, Clear Springs finished third to champion Sterling and runner-up Round Rock, the latter by a close four points.
COMING SOON
Friday is the entry deadline for the 17th annual Pasadena Optimist Junior Open Tennis Tournament, being held April 20-21 at Strawberry Park’s Harry Taylor Tennis Center.
Boys and girls 14s, 16s and 18s singles are offered.
Entry fees are $10 through Wednesday, $15 thereafter.
For information, call Tim Miller at 713-475-7048 or John Thomas at 713-941-8631.
For entry forms, send an email to khickman@pasadenaisd.org or amacneish@pasadenaisd.org.
TIP OF THE DAY
On your forehand, the more vertical the swing, the more potential you have for topspin.
