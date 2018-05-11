The first dispatches started trickling in last weekend in the form of a few words posted on social media.
Upper Texas Coast photographer Rob Henson and Corpus Christi lensman Scott Ellwood were frothing with excitement on Saturday about what they’d just witnessed at the new BSR Surf Resort in Waco. The gist was that they’d just shot tons of photos and lots of video footage of this incredible man-made wave breaking more than 230 miles from the nearest coastline — but they had to wait a few days to share the goods.
Their words, however, were no match for the reality that their images finally revealed on Monday.
In post after post on Facebook and Instagram, the two showed Galveston surfer Reef Ellison and Corpus Christi standouts Morgan Faulkner and Brittany Tupaj — along with a handful of pro surfers including Jamie O’Brien, Seth Moniz, Cheyne Magnusson and YouTube star Ben Gravy — snagging turquoise-tinted drainers peeling one right after another.
The waves — more perfect than you could draw in your wildest imaginings — are things of beauty. The American Wave Machines technology that BSR is using has produced artificial waves that will push high-performance surfing to new limits around the world.
While Kelly Slater’s wave in California features a ruler-lined wall that barrels for nearly 20 seconds, the benefit of the Waco incarnation is that these waves are infinitely changeable — from little barreling sections to ramp wedges to silky smooth walls. There’s something for every level of surfer. The technology renders the NLand Surf Park in Austin an after-thought, especially for the experienced surfer.
So far, the demand to ride such great waves just a short drive away is off the charts. This weekend — the first that BSR is open to the public — carloads of surfers from the Houston-Galveston area are heading to Waco to sample the wares. Look for a full report in an upcoming column.
SURFSIDE ICON
BINGO COSBY DEAD AT 71
Condolences to the friends and family of Bingo Cosby, a longtime surfer and surf shop owner in Surfside, who died May 6 at the age of 71. Cosby started surfing in the ’60s and was an icon in and out of the water in the small upper coast community. More information to come on memorials being planned to honor Bingo.
LA IZQUIERDA SURF & MUSIC FESTIVAL TODAY
The first La Izquierda Surf & Music Festival, benefiting the Surfrider Foundation, will take place today from 8 a.m. to midnight at Jimmy’s on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd. (otherwise known as the 91st Street Fishing Pier) in Galveston. For more information, check out the festival website at https://laizquierdafest.com.
