The water's surface, glittering gold as the sun crested the horizon and broke through the underside of the Pleasure Pier, was smooth as glass, roughed only occasionally by the little swells sneaking through the barnacled pilings.
These A-frame undulations — thigh-high waves whirling along cleanly as they felt the shallow sandbar below — were keeping the three of us in the water busy Sunday morning.
So occupied, in fact, that we barely had a chance to exchange words between sets, one wave picked off after another in perfect conveyor-belt fashion. Catch a ride, dismount, turn around, paddle back out and wait for the next bumps to cut through the pier.
On a particular paddle through the inside and out to the lineup, one of the wave-riders — a well-respected island waterman and equally skilled stand-up paddle boarder/surfer — said in passing, "It's better than it looks from the beach." Indeed, I thought.
As is often the case in surfing and in life, you never can be sure of a situation until you're in it until you're experiencing what seems on the surface to be not worth the effort.
Some of my most memorable surfing experiences began with the notion that I was likely wasting my time.
So that means I should know better. But memories can be fleeting. From the seawall, looking out over the Gulf and not seeing much to catch my interest, I nearly drove back home to begin the many tasks that occupy a surfer's time when the waves are flat.
If it wasn't for a flash of spray crashing through the pier, sending shards of watery diamonds skyward, I wouldn't have given the surf a second glance. But I lingered, just long enough to watch a wave heave itself rapidly along the inside sandbar and thought, "Why not?"
It was sunny, the water green and warming quickly from the winter freeze and the place was empty. The perfect recipe for a memorable experience.
From the very first one I glided into, my 8-foot longboard clinging to the wave's arcing curl just ahead of foamy whitewater, I was sure I made the right call. The next hour was a blur, wave after wave of speedy lines filling my quota for the day until the familiar ache spread across arms and back from paddling.
Toweling off back on the seawall, I strapped the longboard to my vehicle's roof racks and turned around just in time to see the aforementioned standup paddle boarder drive through a bottom turn and speed toward the pier, cutting back just in time and sending a fan of spray in his wake.
"You never know until you go," I thought to myself. A pithy "when in doubt, paddle out" phrase also bounced around my head. Despite the corniness and cliché, there was validity to the sentiments.
I'd just spent part of my morning realizing those truths once again.
So even if the surf doesn't look like much this weekend, give it a go. You never really know what you might find, and that's a bit of the beauty of surfing and of life.
PORT ARANSAS OPEN THIS WEEKEND
The third contest of the Texas Gulf Surfing Association's season has been called on for this weekend at the Horace Caldwell Pier in Port Aransas. The Port Aransas Open is set to take place today and Sunday and will feature competitors from up and down the coast, including a significant contingent from the Galveston area. Look for results in a future column.
RIP CURL PRO BELLS BEACH SET FOR START
The waiting period for the World Surf League's Rip Curl Pro at the famed Bells Beach in Victoria, Australia, begins Wednesday (Tuesday around here). The forecast calls for smaller conditions on opening day but a significant swell is forecast for Thursday through next weekend so it's likely the contest will get underway then. You can watch the action online at www.worldsurfleague.com.
