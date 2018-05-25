The tropics are already heating up with a disturbance in the Gulf.
Forecasters announced Friday morning that Subtropical Storm Alberto officially became our first named system this season. But there is consensus among most meteorologists that it’s heading toward the northern Gulf Coast, somewhere between New Orleans and Pensacola, with a landfall predicted for this Memorial Day weekend.
What’s less clear is whether Alberto will send upper Texas surfers any rideable waves over the next few days. Most wave-forecasting models show the system generating some smaller pulses in Galveston on Monday morning, somewhere in the neighborhood of 1.5 feet at eight-second intervals.
That forecast is generally not a recipe for great waves here, but since the winds are forecast to be light offshore (from the northwest at less than 10 knots), it will be worth paying attention to see whether any clean lines show up that day.
Also, even if there isn’t rideable surf this weekend, it might be worth a swim in the Gulf because the water clarity over the past few days has been amazing. The green, clear water has pushed all the way to the beach, quite a special occurrence for us here.
Regardless of what happens this weekend with Alberto, there is an onshore flow predicted to be back in place along the Texas coast by the middle of next week, so we should have decent surf by late Wednesday or Thursday. Watch the surf cams or better yet, take a stroll along the beach.
Learn more about the
wave technology at Waco wave park
Scott Bass, former editor at Surfer Magazine, posted a podcast this week featuring his interview with Willy McFarland of American Wave Machines, the company behind the technology that’s powering the wave at BSR Surf Resort in Waco.
The hour-long podcast is enlightening for a variety of reasons, most notably McFarland’s assertion that AWM’s technology can make a wave as large as desired with the only limiting factors being power generation and the size of the pool. It’s safe to say that McFarland’s family — his dad, Bruce, is the force behind developing this wave-generating technology — has changed surfing forever for those of us in Texas and beyond.
You can check out the podcast interview at http://www.spitpodcast.com.
TGSA holds state championships down south; names new board members
The Texas Gulf Surfing Association ran its 30th iteration of the Texas State Surfing Championships last weekend at Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi. Complete results will be listed in an upcoming column.
Speaking of the TGSA, congratulations to upper coast surfers who were recently named to the organization’s board for the next competitive season. They include Rob Henson, president; John Jones, treasurer; Bronson Hilliard, northern district director; and Kris Hopkins, northern district surfer representative.
For more information, check out the TGSA’s website at www.surftgsa.org.
