One of the biggest changes in surf lineups along the upper Texas coast in the past decade has been the increasing abundance of watercraft other than surfboards being used to catch waves.
Last Saturday morning was just the latest example. From sunrise until the frontal passage blew the waves flat a few hours later, one seawall jetty in particular played host to longboard and shortboard surfers, a large contingent of standup paddle boarders and even one well-respected island waterman plying the waves with a hydrofoil surfcraft.
All of these surf enthusiasts — no matter their skill level or the craft used — were having fun gliding and sliding down the waist- to chest-high waves that graced our shores.
The scene also highlighted what makes Texas unique in the surfing universe.
In many locations throughout the world, those not riding longboards or shortboards are derided and hassled in the water, in some instances to the point of being chased from the lineups. In Galveston, however, there seems to be a symbiosis where everyone enjoying the waves has learned to co-exist peacefully, even to the point of encouraging each other. That’s a refreshing sight to see, and one that makes me proud to call our little island home.
SAVE THE DATES
Two surfer-centric events in this region are scheduled for the next few weeks, one in Surfside and the other right here on the island.
On Saturday, April 28, the fifth annual Old Guys Surf Reunion will take place at Stahlman Park Pavilion, 2211 Bluewater Highway in Surfside Beach. The reunion starts at 10 a.m. with the unveiling of a surf memorial and a paddle-out ceremony at Jetty Park and will continue until 11 p.m. with a variety of activities planned throughout the day.
Next up is the inaugural La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Jimmy’s on the Pier, 90th Street and Seawall Boulevard. The event will feature a surf contest and tons of live music throughout the day. According to the event website, the winner of the open longboard division wins an all-inclusive surf trip to Costa Rica. Stay tuned for more details in an upcoming column or get more information—and register for the surf contest—online at https://laizquierdafest.com.
