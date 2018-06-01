On a rare quiet evening this week, between switching channels to dodge the Rockets’ playoff collapse, I finally had the chance to watch Lauryn LeClere’s film, “Broken Waves: Origins of a Texas Surf Cult.”
To put it mildly, I was blown away by the quality of the production. But I was even more enthralled by the featured characters — the surfers who charted the path that all of us would eventually take along the upper Texas coast. These surfers were the pioneers, the people who helped shepherd in an era of surfing popularity and growth in Galveston that continues today.
The documentary film, which made its debut at the Endless Summer Galveston Reunion at Moody Gardens last September, recently became available on Amazon. And if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s definitely worth your time.
The hourlong feature chronicles the heyday of surfing’s popularity in our parts — the decade from 1960 to 1969 when numerous surf clubs, surfboard shapers, competitions and colorful characters coalesced into a truly Texas subculture.
One group in particular, the Treasure Isle Surf Club, is the focus of much of the movie. Interviews with some of the club’s surviving members — including Skip Walsh, Mike Miller, Fritz Van Borrsum, Max Sukiennik, Nathan Kapner, Sonny Strimple, Leonard Guidroz and Leroy Naschke among many others — paint an endearing and enduring portrait of what it was like to grow up in that era while discovering the beauty and life-altering passion that is riding waves.
The bonds forged in saltwater that connect the club’s members have left a lasting legacy for the successive generations of surfers here on the island and beyond. Their efforts paved the way to showcase Texas surfing outside of our state while also building a strong local surf culture that continues to unify our small band of enthusiasts.
All local surfers owe these forbearers a debt of gratitude, and LeClere’s film is a good place to start. Check it out.
MEMORIAL PADDLE-OUT FOR JAMES GRIMES
A paddle-out memorial ceremony to celebrate the life of longtime island surfer James Grimes will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the 91st Street Fishing Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Grimes, a fixture in the local surf scene who always brought positivity into the lineup, died on March 25 at the age of 46.
