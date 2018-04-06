The onset of spring along the upper Texas coast is accompanied by the return of a strong onshore flow, bringing surfers choppy waves followed by short bursts of offshore winds to groom them clean for a few hours.
But with the last few swells, however, the cool fronts and their associated offshore breezes have been sweeping across the coast in the dead of night, meaning most of us have been missing the best conditions.
That might change this weekend. On Friday, the strong southerly breezes were back in full force, whipping up the surf along the seawall in advance of a cool front that’s expected to cross the Galveston beachfront by mid-morning today.
If you want to catch the best conditions, be on it as the front passes because the offshore winds are supposed to be strong the rest of today and will likely kill whatever surf we have by evening.
SAYING GOODByE TO
A FELLOW SURFER
Condolences to friends and family of James Grimes, a well-respected Galveston surfer who passed away March 25 here on the island. Grimes, 46, was a fixture in the local surf scene, always bringing a positive and upbeat vibe to the water and lending a helping hand to others any way he could. He’s going to be missed.
TGSA PORT ARANSAS RESULTS
Complete results from the recent Texas Gulf Surfing Association Port Aransas Open can be found on Page B2 of today’s editions. The next TGSA event is set for Matagorda on April 21-22. Check www.surftgsa.org for more information.
BELLS BEACH EVENT CONCLUDES
IN HISTORIC FASHION
The longest running professional contest in the world, the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach in Australia, wrapped up its 57th iteration on Wednesday. Three-time world champion Mick Fanning, who is officially retired after this event, came within a hair of winning his final contest, falling to Brazilian Italo Ferreira in the final. On the women’s side of the draw, Australian Stephanie Gilmore beat Tatiana Weston-Webb to snag her fourth Bell.
The third leg of the world tour heads to Margaret River in Western Australia this coming week, with the waiting period beginning April 11 (Tuesday in our neck of the woods). As always, you can watch the action at www.worldsurfleague.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.