The idea for the inaugural La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival took hold during a drive along Seawall Boulevard last year.
Robert Kuhn, a standout musician and longtime island surfer, saw a beautifully shaped left-breaking wave peeling just to the west of the 91st Street fishing pier and pondered the idea of a festival that combined two of his passions. And so, La Izquierda, which translates to the feminine version of the word “left” in Spanish, was born.
The first iteration of the event, which was organized by Kuhn, his brother, Brian Kuhn, Jimmy McClure and Surfrider Foundation-Galveston Chapter Chairman Jeff Seinsheimer, will be on May 12 at Jimmy’s On the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd.
“Surfing and music both have this temporary nature and feel huge and wonderful but are completely in the moment,” Kuhn said. “They are both incredibly powerful forces that have the ability to transform lives for the better. We wanted to find a way to celebrate both surfing and music with a grassroots, local festival that was positive and uplifting.”
The all-day event — a benefit for the local chapter of the Surfrider Foundation — will feature an old-school surf contest for all ages, including men’s and women’s longboard divisions, tons of live music and vendor booths including local artists, the Galveston Farmers Market and regional micro-breweries.
The winner of the open longboard division contest wins an all-inclusive surf trip to Costa Rica, Kuhn said. Entry to the festival is free and open to the public but there is a fee to enter the surf competition.
The festivities get underway at 8 a.m. with a free surf at the pier and a yoga session by Yoga Haven and free coffee provided by Galveston Coffee Roasters. The surf contest and live music starts at 10 a.m.
In addition, Kuhn said the city of Galveston has relaxed the ban on surfing within 300 feet of the fishing pier for the day.
“It’s a great opportunity for surfers to get together, sample some locally produced beers, listen to great music and just enjoy life at the beach,” he said. “We’re looking forward to doing this every year.”
WATCH WSL FOUNDERS’ CUP ON LIVE TV
The World Surf League’s Founders’ Cup from Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, will be televised live on CBS at 1 p.m. today and 4 p.m. tomorrow. You can also watch the event in its entirety on the Bleacher Report Live app.
