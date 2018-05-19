If it weren’t for Robby Robison and his Sunrise Surf Shop, it’s likely surfing would never have become the all-encompassing passion that it has for me.
And, I’m certain there are hundreds — if not thousands — of other surfers who can say the same thing. Sunrise, which in its final iteration was on Seawall Boulevard in the strip center just west of where Academy is today, was a gathering place for many members of our surfing community back in the day.
Robison, who died May 12 at the age of 82, was a kind-hearted and good-natured man and an icon in Galveston’s tight-knit surfing community for more than two decades. It was his shop that launched many a young surfer’s future relationship with the ocean, as it was brimming with boards, gear and genuine stoke for the sport.
I bought my first surfboard from Sunrise, a well-used, but still beautiful, 7-foot 6-inch orange Surfboards Hawaii single-fin pintail. Looking back on it, the board wasn’t right for our surf here on the upper Texas coast but I still loved it. And even though I likely could have caught and ridden more waves on a better-suited shape, that board was the catalyst for many surf sessions to come.
Robison and his crew lit the fire for me, and I’m thankful for his commitment to surfing and Galveston. He was a mentor to so many of today’s best island surfers. May he rest in peace and his family and friends find comfort in knowing his many positive influence in the lives of others.
Hopkins wins La Izquierda;
scores great waves at new Waco surf park
It was a big week for island shredder Kris Hopkins. Last Saturday, he won the men’s open longboard division of the inaugural La Izquierda Surf & Music Festival held at the 91st Street Fishing Pier in Galveston. The victory netted him an all-inclusive trip to Costa Rica.
A few days later, he was in Waco surfing at the BSR Surf Resort with a bunch of other upper coast surfers who were putting the man-made wave through its paces. Those also joining in on the fun up north over the past week included Brett Hopkins, Layne Losse, Bronson Hilliard, Chris Lonabaugh, Jimmy Hickok, Grace Reutzel, Brandon Hardin, Gabe Prusmack and Reef Ellison.
Kris Hopkins offered this take on the wave:
“BSR reminds me of a proper Matagorda day reeling across the inside sandbar. There are two settings — beginner/intermediate and advanced. The beginner wave has an easy entry and less hollow sections, fun for turns. The advanced setting shows some teeth with a steep takeoff and a hard, pitching lip detonating over knee- to thigh-deep water through the inside.
“The wave has enough power to give a solid rag doll after a fall, with concrete looming beneath. This wave feels much more like a natural wave than Nland, which feels more like a mushy boat wake.”
(0) comments
