Upper coast surfers have been spoiled over the last month or so. Each of the past few weekends we’ve been greeted by stellar surf groomed clean by offshore breezes. It appears our luck, however, has finally run out.
Lake Galveston has returned to our beachfront temporarily. Fear not, though, as there are plenty of other activities to keep you busy.
While the surf will be flat all weekend, you can still hit the water. In fact, with little wind in the forecast, today is likely to be perfect for standup paddle boarding. I rented one on Thursday to give paddling a try. Even with a stiff offshore breeze, I was able to cruise around with the dozens of pelicans feasting just beyond the jetties and the dolphins frolicking in green water. Away from the hustle and bustle of seawall traffic and people on the beach, it was serene, peaceful and exhilarating.
If you don’t have a SUP, rent one. It’s a lot of fun and a great workout, too. Just remember, bend your knees, use your paddle as a rudder/stabilizer in the water and keep your eyes on the horizon. Without a shorebreak to contend with, this weekend is the perfect time to learn to ride one. Trust me, your new skill will come in handy in a few months when the flatness is unabated for weeks at a time.
Just down the coast in Surfside is the fifth annual Old Guys Surf Reunion today at the Stahlman Park Pavilion, 2211 Bluewater Highway. The reunion starts at 10 a.m. with the unveiling of a new surf memorial followed by a paddle-out ceremony at Jetty Park. The festivities, which include live music, tons of vendors, a silent auction and raffle, continue until 11 p.m.
The good news is that the southerly breezes, the ones that kick up surf in these parts, are forecast to return Monday.
FOUNDERS’ CUP AT SLATER’S SURF RANCH NEXT WEEKEND
The World Surf League will have its first surf competition in a man-made wave park next weekend with the inaugural Founders’ Cup set for Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. (yes, Lemoore is located south of Fresno, nearly 200 miles from the nearest beach) May 5-6. No word yet on if the competition, which pits national teams comprised of five pro surfers each battling it out, will be televised. Best bet is to check the WSL website — www.worldsurfleague.com — next Saturday to find out.
