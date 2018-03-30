A few weeks back, when the Texas version of competitive surfing made its way to the island, there was Brett Hopkins, hooting from the seawall in support of his son Kris as he battled to the win in one of several heats that day.
The elder Hopkins, who was competing in numerous categories himself at the contest, is the quintessential surfer: fit, tan, positive and always happy to spread the stoke of surfing to others in and out of the water.
And the Hopkins family is as close to surfing royalty as you get in Texas, having dominated pretty much every category in the Texas Gulf Surfing Association for darn near the past two decades. Brett, his sons, Kris and Kyle, and now grandson, Kane, represent an example of how the joy and passion for surfing is passed down through generations.
The act of riding a wave, the thrill of gliding effortlessly across water, is something to be shared with those who mean the most to us personally. How better to explain the connection a surfer feels with nature than to push a youngster into his or her first wave, the grin of realization spreading from ear to ear?
One of the things that makes each TGSA contest special is watching this generational spirit on display.
At the Galveston contest, there was perennial standout competitive surfer Albert Shannon, whose sons Chris and Milby won event after TGSA event a few years back, watching grand-daughter Kaitlyn Shannon compete. On the other side of the jetty at the same contest, Damien McDonald, owner of the island’s Southern Spears Surf Shop, was pushing his three boys — Archer, Byron and Jack — into their waves, the happiness and joy of surfing apparent with each glide to the beach.
And it seems the Kryger kids — Connor, Chase and Isabelle — are already taking up the mantle of this next generation’s champions as they dominate their respective categories, learning from their father Matt every step of the way.
I’ve found there’s personally few things more gratifying than to watch my son ride waves as he learns the intricacies of the ocean and feels the pull of this obsession.
From my own experience and from watching those at the contest last month, I’ve come to the realization that perhaps the greatest gift surfers can give to those we care about is an introduction to riding waves.
It’s an activity that lasts a lifetime and one you never master because there’s always more to learn. Here’s to sharing more waves with friends and family this weekend.
RESULTS FROM PORT ARANSAS
Complete results from the third contest of the Texas Gulf Surfing Association’s season, held last weekend at the Horace Caldwell Pier in Port Aransas, will be published in an upcoming column.
Locals placing in the event included: Kane Hopkins, fourth in micro-groms; Connor Kryger, first in Menehune boys and third in boys; Isabelle Kryger, second in Menehune girls, first in girls and second in junior women; Kris Hopkins, first in open longboard, open shortboard and masters; Brett Hopkins, first in legends, second in senior longboard and fourth in senior men; John Jones, third in senior longboard; and Matt Kryger, first in standup paddle board.
BELLS BEACH EVENT CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND
The Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach in Victoria, Australia, started Thursday with the opening rounds of the men’s and women’s divisions. The competition should continue this weekend as forecasts are calling for more swell on tap over the next few days. You can watch the action online at www.worldsurfleague.com.
