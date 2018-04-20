For those who follow professional surfing, this week’s decision by the World Surf League to cancel the remainder of the Margaret River Pro in Western Australia was likely a shocker.
On Tuesday, the WSL announced the remaining men’s and women’s heats at the famed surf break were being shelved because of safety concerns following two shark attacks on non-competing surfers that took place the day before about 3.5 miles from the contest site.
Not surprisingly, the unprecedented move was met with a mix of support and condemnation from competitors and surf fans alike. Some believed the move was unwarranted because there’s never been an attack at Main Break, where the event was being held. Others held that it’s better to be safe than sorry.
The real issue, however, is the timing of the event. It just so happens that every April there is a salmon run in the vicinity of Margaret River that attracts copious numbers of sharks who feast on the fish once they find the ocean. There was also a report of a whale carcass in the area near where the attacks took place that likely brought in more sharks curious about the bounty.
At any rate, numerous sharks and surfing don’t mix. While the surfers who were hit survived the attacks, it was enough to freak out many of the competitors, most notably Brazilians Gabriel Medina and Italo Ferreira, who took to social media to voice their concerns for their safety.
The WSL considered its options and decided that putting the surfers back in the water wasn’t a risk they were willing to take. The question, however, is why they scheduled the event for that time of the year at that location in the first place. Yes, it’s the final stop on a three-event Australian leg that starts the world tour. But it’s certainly no surprise to anyone that the event coincides with the salmon run in the region.
No matter what, the cancellation is going to have a big impact on the world title toward the end of the season, especially for those pros who struggled at the first two events and now have one less event to count toward their points total.
And will the world tour return to Western Australia? How does the cancellation affect another event on tour — the Corona Open J-Bay — at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa, another location that is notorious for Great White sightings? Those are questions that have yet to be addressed.
MATAGORDA OPEN ON FOR THIS WEEKEND
With decent waves in the forecast, the Texas Gulf Surfing Association plans to run its contest at Matagorda today with the first heat in the water at 8 a.m. Look for results in a future column.
