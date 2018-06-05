Well, it’s another graduating year for many high school and college students. Depending on your situation and economics, you’re about to embark on the real world.
I think we all know, none of us are ever fully prepared for what lies ahead. But, you can at least give yourself a decent start.
So, the biggest question is, “is your social media clean?” Do you realize that almost all employers research your social media?
It was so interesting to me that last year I was in a business meeting hoping to increase my income. The main gentleman conducting the meeting began by telling me all that he learned from researching my name. Since my profile was clean and wholesome, I eventually landed the business.
I have to admit, if it had been 35 years earlier, it might not have turned out in my favor.
You see, it’s a whole different world out there for you youngsters. The positives are that the world is very connected. The negatives are that we’ve all lost our privacy. So, early decisions will affect your future.
What about all you athletes hoping for a scholarship? What will the university find on your social sites? Do you reflect maturity, because if it’s a choice between you and another athlete, your social sites might be the determining factor?
My sister Karen, who is a well-known executive in the apartment industry, told a story about a young lady they wanted to hire, but she had a small theft charge on her record from when she was 17 years old. The young lady and several friends had stolen some CDs from a music store while in high school.
Now she’s 30-something and still battling a dumb mistake as a teenager. She did eventually get the job, but still, how embarrassing to know this will follow you the rest of your life.
Look, whatever happened yesterday is over. The only thing you can control is now. So, maybe it’s time for you to troll through your files and do some deletion. So, no more pointing the finger at others, and take full responsibility for your actions.
I know I’m being a little straight forward today, but as your parents will agree, sometimes you need someone to give you a sense of reality.
It’s a tough world out there, but there’s lots of opportunity, life experience, failure, victory and a whole lot of fun.
So, get ready, put your big-boy pants on, and find a way to make this world a better place. You are our future.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
