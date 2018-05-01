At the beginning of each year, I will tell my children to make each month better than the one before. Once the month has ended, I ask them to reflect and share everything they felt was accomplished. The goal is for them to develop the habit and drive to succeed and never be complacent.
Recently, I was having a conversation with my business partner, Tina, as we were discussing the progression of our business model. During this intense strategy, we realized that not only was each month getting better, but it felt more like “conquering.”
We’ve now taken on the attitude of Vikings, with kicking “better” to the curb, and attacking life with a conquering force. Believe me, nothing will stop us from succeeding.
Remember, we all make thousands of decisions throughout our day. It starts the moment you wake up. Before you get out of bed, besides daily routines, what’s your attitude and thought process to start each day?
Are you ready to get out there and kick some butt, or is it another day to cower?
Just know, the definition of conquer is to overcome and take control, and the definition of cower is to crouch down in fear and to be a person who lacks courage.
At this moment, you should be game planning how to take back your life. It could be as simple as improving your diet or tying up your sneakers to head out the door for a brisk walk or jog.
For all you athletes, do you train to conquer the opponent, or just going through the motions? Even if you’re not a starting player, you must train like one because, in time, you’ll be the lead person in something. So, step up your game.
For some of you, have you taken the steps to get rid of bad habits? Are you still hanging with destructive friends?
How many of you are allowing someone or others to keep you down? For some reason you decided to not be confrontational and to let this person belittle you, which keeps you from conquering your destiny.
Today is your day. Delete “cower” from your vocabulary and take on the Viking attitude of conquering everything in sight. Put your game face on, fill your lungs with a deep breath and bust out that door to kick life’s butt. You own your body, you own your thought process and attitude, and now, you have complete control of your destiny.
Now, get out there and conquer life.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
