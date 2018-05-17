With the running calendar starting to wind down for the usual hot summer hiatus, many of us begin looking elsewhere for things to keep us motivated. Just in time, Global Running Day is only a few weeks away.
“Global Running Day is a chance to get together to celebrate being active and get more movement in our lives,” local organizer Trelle Vernon-Cole Dandridge explained. “There are two ways to participate. You can come run as part of an official Global Running Day event on June 6, or you can be part of the group virtually by pledging to run on June 6.”
Global Running Day was the brainchild of the New York Road Runners Club, which invites individuals, running clubs and other groups to join in a day of recognizing the benefits of running. So far, 36,191 people in 96 countries have pledged to run on Global Running Day.
“Originally, I was just going to go on the website and pledge to be part of the global group, but then decided to invite everyone to join me so that we can get an actual group run together instead of just a virtual one,” Dandridge said. “I’m an ambassador for the 2019 Run Like A Diva Half Marathon, and part of my job is to get people together to be active and inspired, so Global Running Day is a perfect fit.”
Runners and walkers can go to https://globalrunningday.org/bpw85wn to pledge to run. There is no charge to be part of any of the Global Running Day events.
“It doesn’t matter how far you can run, whether it’s a mile or 10 miles. My goal is to have our group pledge to run a total of 100 miles,” Dandridge said. “It’s more about showing that running is an important part of life for many people everywhere. Once we have enough people sign up, we’ll notify them of the time and place for the actual run, or they can run on their own whatever distance they pledge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.