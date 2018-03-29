With many people enjoying a longer than usual weekend, it’s a prime time for running and walking. Yuri’s Fun Run, scheduled for Saturday morning in Clear Lake, fills the bill with a unique course and a celebration of the area’s aerospace heritage.
Yuri’s Fun Run features a 5K, 10K and kids' 1K, all starting in the shadow of NASA at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Upper Bay Road.
“The course was designed around the history of the early days of NASA,” race spokesman Keith Schreiter said. “It goes down streets where some of the original astronauts lived, and we’ve put up yard signs at some of the places of interest, so you can learn some history as you go by.”
The 5K takes place entirely on paved streets, while the 10K extends the course with an out-and-back section on the crushed granite trail along the peninsula of David Braun Park on Lake Nassau. The kids’ 1K circles the church property, staying off city streets.
The focus on NASA history is in keeping with the race’s origins as part of Yuri’s Night, a worldwide celebration of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s foray into space, which was the first human space flight. Astronauts, astronomers and space enthusiasts of all kinds mark the occasion in more than 60 countries. The proceeds of the local run benefit Houston's Expedition Center, an interactive, educational exhibit within the Houston Museum of Natural Science, which allows children, as well as adults, the opportunity to experience and work together on a variety of mock space missions.
Both the 5K and 10K feature team events, as well as individual competition, with team prizes awarded to the team with the three fastest runners. Less speed-focused runners and walkers are also welcome.
“It’s very family friendly,” Schreiter said. Strollers and leashed, well-behaved dogs are allowed to participate.
Registration and packet pickup are today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at On The Run, 2427 Bay Area Blvd., and on-site from 6 a.m. until 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
