Even the most dedicated runners need to step back and cross-train, but sometimes it can be hard to find another form of exercise that’s as appealing as running. Saturday night’s Fitness Beach Bash for the Cure offers everyone an opportunity to sample an array of exercise formats.
“We’re up to 14 instructors already, and they’ll be leading the crowd in everything from Zumba to boot camp,” Beach Bash spokeswoman Jennifer Newsom said. “Some of the programs that are going to be here are things that people may not be familiar with, like U-Jam and Pop Pilates, and it’s a good chance to try them or sit back and watch.”
The Fitness Beach Bash runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Stewart Beach Pavilion in Galveston, with each of the featured instructors having a short segment. “It’s a family friendly event,” Newsom said. “It’s not about athletic ability, it’s about coming together as a community.”
The Fitness Beach Bash benefits the American Cancer Society and serves as the kickoff for the Relay for Life Gulf Coast, a new version of the annual fundraising event.
“We wanted to make a splash with a kickoff event to let people know we’re bringing a brand new Relay for Life to Galveston County this fall,” Newsom said. “Four relays in our area are merging to form one bigger and better event that will cover all of Galveston County and a little of Harris County.”
To introduce the new concept, volunteers developed the Fitness Beach Bash.
“Originally, it was going to be a Zumbathon, but so many people from the fitness community jumped in to volunteer to teach their specialties that we ended up with a real variety,” Newsom explained. “Everyone is welcome to do all of it, or a little bit. We’ll also have beach volleyball and other beach games available for people who prefer other fitness activities. There really will be something for everyone.”
Advance registration, at $10, is open until 5 p.m. today, and on-site registration, at $15, will be available Saturday. More information is online at acs.org/events.
