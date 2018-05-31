Wednesday is Global Running Day and not just for humans. Four-legged runners join the celebration at the Run Dog Run, a social run organized by Relax Life Wear. The store, on Galveston’s Strand, is even providing dogs for people without their own.
“Galveston Island Humane Society is bringing some of the dogs who are available for adoption, but it’s not necessarily a commitment,” Relax owner Kim Bachmeier said. “The dogs are well socialized and will enjoy a run or a walk. We carry Stunt Puppy hands-free leashes, and Stunt Puppy is sending leashes for everyone to try.”
People who already have pets are welcome to bring them for a group run or walk.
“We’ll have treats for people and their pets,” Bachmeier said. “Whether it’s a fun outing for your dog, a way to meet a new one, or just a time to volunteer to make a shelter animal’s day a little better, the Run Dog Run celebrates Global Running Day and the great work of Galveston Island Humane Society.”
Bachmeier noted the event, scheduled from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, coincides with the beginning of hot summer temperatures that can be dangerous for dogs on the run.
“We’ll have some veterinary advice on summer safety for running with your dog,” she said.
Hot summer temperatures can be harder on dogs than humans because they are lower to the ground, which retains heat and not able to sweat to cool off. Running on city streets can be particularly tough. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals warns that when the air temperature is 77 degrees, sun-baked asphalt may already be at 125 degrees.
A thermometer reading 87 degrees may seem OK for running, but the asphalt surface may put the dog in an environment where the temperature soars above 140 degrees.
Making sure dogs have plenty of water breaks is also important. The Run Dog Run will share other advice for keeping people and pets happy together.
