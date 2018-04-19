If Galveston seems a little pinker and more sparkly this weekend, there’s a reason. The Divas Half Marathon and 5K, the pinkest, sparkliest race series in the country, returns to the island with an updated course and plenty of bling.
“How often do you get to run down the Seawall in a pink tutu?” race ambassador Trelle Cole-Dandridge said. “It’s a really fun race, and this year is going to be even better than previous years, because the course is something special.”
The half marathon begins at 6:35 a.m. at Moody Gardens and heads to the Seawall. After heading east, half marathoners make a hairpin turn just before 61st Street and make a long westward run to the end of the Seawall, dropping down to take Cove View to the Evia neighborhood.
“Running through Evia is going to be a nice surprise for a lot of people,” Cole-Dandridge said. “It’s really beautiful and peaceful.”
After the 2-mile loop through Evia, runners head back along Stewart Road to Moody Gardens and the bayside finish line, acquiring feather boas and tiaras along the way. The 5K shares start and finish lines with the half marathon, and stays in the Moody Gardens/Schlitterbahn area, starting at 6:50 a.m. 5K runners and walkers also pass through the boa and tiara station before the finish line.
Cole-Dandridge noted that, despite the name, both races are coed.
“Men are allowed to run, but there aren’t awards for them,” she said. “For women, the top three finishers win awards, and there are age group medals.”
The Divas running series includes seven races in the U.S. and Canada, and since the Galveston race is the only one in the Central United States, it attracts divas and diva-devotees from near and far.
“People travel from all over to run this,” Cole-Dandridge said. “It really fills a lot of hotel rooms and Air BnBs.”
Registration is available Saturday at the event’s Health and Fitness Boutique, which is also open to the public, in a tent near the Discovery Pyramid at Moody Gardens.
