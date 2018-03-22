You don’t have to be a diva to come to Diva’s Night Out, according to event organizer Trelle Vernon-Cole Dandridge.
“It’s a woman-focused event with lots of good information and some terrific prizes,” she said.
Diva’s Night Out is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Fit Tri Run, 518 23rd St., in Galveston.
“One of the highlights will be getting a chance to talk with Dr. Nicolas Chretien, who is an expert on treating sports injuries,” Dandridge said. “There will be a question and answer period where anyone can ask questions about preventing or treating running injuries.”
Chretien, author of “Mobility: A Step by Step Guide to Treating Musculoskeletal Pain Yourself,” was named Best Chiropractor on Galveston Island for 2017, and has years of experience in dealing effectively with sports-related injuries.
Dandridge, a runner and professional dog trainer, is a race ambassador for Run Like A Diva, a nationwide series of women’s running events. Diva’s Night Out serves in part as a gathering for women who have entered or are contemplating entering Run Like A Diva, though the evening is open to all. The Texas Run Like A Diva race features a half marathon and a 5K and is scheduled for April 22 at Moody Gardens.
While the Run Like A Diva races are known for their bling, and attract an enthusiastic base of women running in tiaras, tutus and feather boas, Dandridge stresses that there’s more to the race than pink swag.
“There’s a misconception that it’s all about glamming it up, but it’s more about women coming together and doing something healthy,” Dandridge said.
Diva’s Night Out also includes social time, door prizes and sports bra fittings.
“It’s really important to have a properly fitting sports bra, and getting a professional fit can make a big difference,” Dandridge said.
Door prizes include entries to Run Like A Diva and another upcoming race, the Wicked Wine Run, a one-hour massage and a copy of Chretien’s book.
