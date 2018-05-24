Now that the temperature has suddenly shot up almost to a midsummer point, it’s time to rethink some of the habits that worked fine all winter. Summer running can be just as enjoyable as any other time of the year, but it does pose a few extra hazards.
While the big, obvious dangers of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration are the most serious conditions to avoid, it’s easy to overlook the long-term risks of daily sun exposure. A disproportionate number of runners are treated for skin cancer, and many of those cases could have been prevented with protection in the form of sunscreen or staying covered. There are sports sunscreens specially designed to be sweat-resistant and last through a long run.
Many runners swear by spray-on products like Neutrogena CoolDry sunscreen, which make it easy to reach overlooked spots on the back. For those who prefer a cream, Elia MD UV Sport is one of the won’t-budge options.
Both before and after applying sunscreen, it’s important to load up on liquids. Sports scientists generally agree that sports drinks aren’t any better than plain water for avoiding dehydration. The biggest difference is that some people prefer the taste of the drinks, which contain sweeteners as well as minerals, and therefore drink more and stay more hydrated.
Whether it’s water or sports drink, the rule of thumb for drinking on the run is 12 to 18 ounces per hour of running, on top of a pint or so within the hour before running. This should replace the fluids sweated out on the run.
Heat stroke and its milder form, heat exhaustion, usually happen on a longer run. The telltale signs are obvious, including swollen fingers, a pounding headache and nausea. At the first sign of heat exhaustion, find a cool, shady place (or an air-conditioned place), drink water avoid further exertion. Running in the early-morning or late-evening hours can help in preventing heat-related conditions.
