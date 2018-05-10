Although the Yaga’s Children’s Fund annual Run Wild 5K doesn’t get underway until tomorrow, the race has already declared a winner. A special entry category for members of local gyms garnered scores of entries, and Galveston Gyms won the award for having the most members sign up for the 5K.
“Galveston Gyms had 35 members register for the race and Flying Fortress CrossFit was a close second with 25 entries,” race spokesperson Sean Finegan said.
The race, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday begins and ends at Beerfoot Brewery at 28th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The course is an out-and-back loop along the south side of the seawall, heading west past 45th Street to the beachfront park and then returning east. The run is family-friendly, with children and strollers welcome.
The Run Wild 5K is part of the Yaga’s Children’s Fund Wild Game Championship and BBQ Cookoff, an annual event benefiting 25 Galveston County organizations that serve children. In addition to the 64-team wild game cookoff, the related events include a concert tonight featuring Cory Morrow, a Saturday afternoon parade, and children’s activities, all at Pier 21 on the Galveston Harbor waterfront.
To encourage 5K participants to head down to the cookoff, the registration packets for all over-21 entrants include a ticket for a free beer at the cookoff, and an event-themed koozie to keep it cold.
Online registration is available at ycfund.org, and onsite registration opens Saturday morning at 7 a.m. at Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Ave. R 1/2.
