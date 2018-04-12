Is it redundant to call an event a Champagne Fun Run?
Champagne and good times seem almost synonymous, but the presenters of the Galveston Island Wine Festival Champagne 5K Fun Run have a few other incentives planned as well. The fun run gets underway at 9 a.m. April 21.
The 5K, now in its third year, begins and ends at Beerfoot Brewery, 29th and Seawall, and runs a flat out-and-back course along the Seawall. The race finishes in a fizz of tiny bubbles before crossing back to Beerfoot to lift a glass in celebration.
For those who prefer sports drinks to champagne when rehydrating, the Champagne 5K offers a discounted rate for the fun run that includes a tank top from the festival but not the post-race toast. Champagne fans have two options: the “5K with Champagne” registration level, which includes a glass of champagne and the official festival wine glass, or the “5K and Grand Tasting” registration that adds a general admission ticket to the afternoon’s Grand Tasting. All the entries include a drink at Runner’s Happy Hour, also know as packet pick-up, at Beerfoot Brewery from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 20.
The Grand Tasting, the signature event of the Galveston Island Wine Festival, takes place in downtown Galveston at Saengerfest Park. More than 100 vintages will be available for sampling. Non-runners can also purchase tickets for the Grand Tasting without the 5K.
While the alcoholic beverages at the fun run and Runner’s Happy Hour will be restricted only to adults over 21, the 5K Champagne Fun Run is open to everyone of all ages. Strollers are permitted, and families are encouraged to run or walk.
Online registration is open until April 20 at Eventbrite.com, and will be available at Runner’s Happy Hour at Beerfoot Brewery on April 20 and on race day from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. April 21.
