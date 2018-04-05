You don’t have to be a woman — or a builder — to help with Bay Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual Women Build Project.
Everyone participating in the April 7 Women Build 5K Run/Walk at Walter Hall Park in League City is bringing affordable housing to those in need one step at a time.
“The run/walk is open to everyone, men, women, kids, even dogs if they’re on a leash,” race spokesman Thomas Wiuff said.
The timed 5K takes place inside Walter Hall Park.
“The course is all on the north side of the park,” Wiuff said. “It makes two loops of the outer walking trail, and one loop of a shorter loop inside of it.”
The Women Build Run/Walk stays true to its philosophy of affordable access by having one of the lowest race registration fees in the area, with adult participants paying $10 and their children ages 12 and under participating at no charge.
The walk and run get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday, after a warm-up session led by Mambo Fitness.
“We have a lot of support from fitness groups in the community,” Wiuff said.
In addition to Mambo Fitness, representatives from Camp Gladiator, Top Gulf and South Shore Pilates will be on hand for demonstrations and information, and will be part of the post-race celebration, which also features healthy snacks, door prizes and a raffle.
Proceeds of the 5K will be earmarked for Women Build.
“We traditionally do one house each year with an all-women volunteer crew, and they do about 70 percent of the house,” Wiuff said. “This year’s Women Build will most likely be in La Porte. Bay Area Habitat serves all of Galveston County and parts of Harris and Brazoria counties.”
Registration for the 5K is open at bahfh.org and will be available Saturday morning at Walter Hall Park beginning at 8 a.m.
