As runners, many of us think we’re doing full-body training, whether by doing yoga for flexibility, incorporating weight workouts for power or crunches for core strength. There’s an area that’s often overlooked, though: better-trained foot muscles can reduce injury and also act as launchers for a speedier stride.
In a new book, “Running Rewired: Reinvent Your Run for Stability, Strength and Speed,” author Jay Dicharry includes a set of training exercises for feet aimed at building a better foundation for running. Dicharry, a physical therapist specializing in endurance athletes, worked with many of the track athletes on the 2016 Olympic teams to help them recover from and prevent injury, starting from the bottom up.
Dicharry’s basic foot exercises start with one for the toes, because 85 percent of foot control comes from the big toe. For more responsive toes, start with bare feet flat on the floor, then lift the big toe up and hold it for one second. Next, reverse the movement and lift your little toes while driving the big toe into the floor. Alternate the movements for two minutes.
The relationship between the ball of the foot and the big toe is important for a powerful push-off, and to optimize it, Dicharry recommends standing on one leg and bending forward while raising the other leg backward. Once the torso and raised leg form a straight line, rotate the hip of the raised leg downward toward the floor and then upward and outward. After eight repetitions, switch legs and gradually build up to three sets of eight lifts.
Maintaining stability on uneven surfaces requires making rapid-fire small corrections to the body’s equilibrium. To improve this ability, stand on one leg with a water bottle of light weight in the opposite hand. Raise the weight overhead 10 times while remaining as still as possible. Keeping the one-leg stance, pass the weight around your body five times clockwise and then five times in the opposite direction. Switch legs, and work up to three sets per leg.
Doing these exercises several times a week will help to develop stronger, more agile feet.
