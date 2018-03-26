According to long time Houston area sports journalist Dale Robertson, this year’s Houston Open will be the first since 1991 that did not have Shell as its title sponsor.
Many of us might not have realized that it has been that long; we should be willing to take Robertson’s word for it. And for his reminder that 1991 was Jeff Bagwell’s rookie season with the Astros. Well, Bagwell is no longer an Astro, and Shell is no longer the Houston Open title sponsor; however, Robertson is still around, now writing for the Chronicle.
Some are likely to recall that it was Robertson — then a Houston Post reporter — who back in 1980 flew through a door with an irate Oilers quarterback named Dan Pastorini draped upon him like a bearskin rug, just as Oilers coach Bum Phillips was being videotaped declaring what a positive relationship the Oilers had with the media.
I remember thinking that the curly-headed reporter had it coming. Pastorini would leave football in 1983; in 1987 he would be arrested for allegedly punching a police officer. I remember thinking that the officer didn’t have it coming. I have never heard Robertson’s version of the Pastorini Polka, but if he hears of this writing, perhaps he will introduce himself to me this week at the Houston Open.
Phillips loved Houston, the Oilers and golf. He used to play a bit down in this area, always wearing his cowboy boots that had been fitted with metal spikes. Another Texas product who played wearing cowboy boots was Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard, who was part of that Joe Namath-led Jets team that won a Super Bowl. Maynard would wear his golf boots even while wearing shorts.
LAST CHANCE
After this year, the Houston Open will no longer be played on the week just prior to the Masters; the exact date of the 2019 tournament is not yet known. This year’s field is yet another stellar one: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler, ranked fourth, fifth and eighth in the world, respectively, will be here along with fan favorites like Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar.
A dozen major championship winners will tee up for the first round on Thursday morning, as will 44 international players from twenty countries. Olympic silver medalist Henrik Stenson joins gold and bronze medal winners Rose and Kuchar. Former Shell Houston Open winners Russell Henley, J.B. Holmes, Matt Jones, D.A. Points, Hunter Mahan and Johnson Wagner are also returning.
You can go online to view the full field and check for tee times for Thursday and Friday rounds. After the cut on Friday, some players may not return to Houston for a very long time.
ANOTHER CHANCE
Week after week, area seniors return to Bayou Golf Club and Beacon Lakes to take on their golfing peers. Forty-seven players were at Beacon last Tuesday as seniors Paul Cornwell, Al Kelly, Tom Sutter and Nestor Sambilay carded a 58 to win by four shots over Mark Rouse, Keith Fuller, Paul Brown, Tom Francis and Phil Kelly.
Wayne Henderson, John DuRee, badge buddy Charlie Totty and Raymond Orazco won a scorecard playoff after tying (62) with Gene Perry, Bill Blakely, Loren Lance, Homer Whittington and Bill Marshall.
Kyle Holmes (70) won individual low gross and Paul Bohn (65) won low net in the Thursday Game at Moody Gardens. Bohn, Mike Yarotsky and Chris Caldwell claimed the Team Net cash.
FUTURE CHANCE
In a beginners-only tournament at Moody Gardens last week, Daniel Golan tied for 10th among 50 players as he and Noah Jansen ended their first season and began looking forward to their next. Santa Fe’s Sean Roberts and Colby Tacquard also finished in the top 10. Kacie Bowen (Clear Falls),
Autumn Sarno (Clear Brook) and Avery Perez (Clear Brook) were among the top ten in the girls division.
The future is next month for the Ball High Tors varsity squads, and that future looks bright. The Lady Tors won the District 23-5A “Previews” tournament at Battleground GC in Deer Park last week, led by third place medalist Taylor Brooks. The Tors finished third.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.