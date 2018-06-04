Last week I bragged about having been hugged by late Hall of Fame golfer Carol Mann; I also mentioned having met other Hall of Fame players. One of those is Hale Irwin, this year’s honoree at Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament.
Irwin has for many years been among my favorite players, primarily because he was an undersized All-Conference defensive back at the University of Colorado back in the day. His golf playing style had as much flare as did his bell bottom pants; his spectacles made him look like anything but a gritty D-I football player.
Irwin has never hugged me, but he did sign the dollar bill I won from him back when the Houston Open was played at The Woodlands and Irwin was not yet in the World Golf Hall of Fame. The fact is, he did not understand that it was a bet that I wanted to lose.
It was a three-hole proposition bet during that year’s pro-am (I was a spectator), and he not only paid up, but signed the dollar bill. I had that bill for many years, until it was stolen from my home. Anyway, he made it into the HOF in 1992, about the time I was headed off to Quantico, Va. to attend the FBI National Academy.
A few years ago, during the Insperity Champions tour event — again at The Woodlands — I had breakfast with Irwin and his wife. Well, actually my bride and I were having breakfast in a hotel dining room with Bill and Penny Ross. Irwin and his family came in and were seated only a couple of tables away. I didn’t have the guts to ask him to sign another dollar bill.
Speaking of Bill Ross, he’s playing a lot of golf these days on the courses at the World Golf Hall of Fame over in San Augustine, Fla. Wow! The nation’s oldest city and one of the nation’s oldest sandbaggers matched up!
He just became the 2018 Spring Season Laterra Links Cup Champion; he’s also racked up performance awards for most skins won and lowest 18-hole net score, as well as best average net score. They call him “Lefty” and I guess maybe a few other choice names that make him laugh — as he counts their cash.
HOT AND COOL
It seems like only yesterday that so many of us were bemoaning having to layer up due to unseasonably cold temperatures. We wanted the heat, and we got it. Let this be the only reminder you need to sufficiently hydrate before each round and continue to do so during and after.
That also goes for mowing the lawn, tossing a frisbee or whatever else my non-golfing readers do for outdoor activity. Keep cool.
Cool is the best way I can describe Jordan Spieth’s interaction with his gallery last week. Surrounded by fans with phones at the ready, he said: “If everybody could do me a huge favor and not video this shot. …Thank you. Sometimes it’s cool to actually watch. Please, no phones. Can’t have any going off in this shot.”
Be safe, on and off the course.
