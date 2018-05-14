While you are enjoying your morning, including reading the paper, I am on my way to the UIL Class 6A State Golf Championship at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown to cheer on a group of some of the most talented golfers in Texas, and, as a group, arguably the best in the history of Galveston County high school golf.
Christian Hernandez (Clear Falls) is competing for individual (medalist) honors; Jacob Hern, Niko Nebout, Francois Jacobs, Andre Jacobs and Alex Welch (Clear Springs) are playing for both the team title and individual honors.
It all started Monday morning and will conclude later today. At the end of the first day of play, Hernandez is five shots off the lead among individual players, having carded an opening 75.
In team competition, Austin Westlake’s J. Holland Humphries fired a 67 to lead his team to a 16-stroke lead (374-358) over the Clear Springs Chargers. Andre Jacobs (69) and Alex Welch (71) were low scorers for the Chargers, who in the past have demonstrated the ability to rally in final rounds.
12 REASONS
Just looking at the ball and hitting it (see last week’s column) is what so many of us are guilty of doing on the practice tee. There is no pressure there; no water hazard, bunker or OB to tighten us up. We swing loosely, worrying not about the outcome of the action. We hit it well, swing after swing, ball after ball. Then we go to the first tee … and you know the rest.
Human Performance coach John Haime points a finger at younger players, suggesting that they need to add intensity to their practice by adding competition to create urgency which requires focus. His Reason No. 3 of 12 reasons serious golfers do not realize their potential is: Not enough pressure in practice, and it probably applies not just to the young, but to most recreational golfers.
Naturally following is Reason No. 4: Too much practice time on the full swing. This observation is one made by almost every instructor you will ever meet, including the reminder that most shots are taken from 100 yards or less. Haime nails Reason No. 4 shut by saying that practice time is wasted if the majority of it is not spent on those shorter shots.
Next week, a look at an obsession. Yours? Mine? Ours? Ask Bubba Watson.
ONE REASON
One reason to sharpen up your game is the City of Texas City Juneteenth Golf Tournament. The entry deadline is May 25, and the tournament will be played at Bayou Golf Course on June 19, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Limited to the first 36 teams, cash prizes and trophies will be awarded for the best in each category: first, second and third place (trophy); longest drive and closest to the pin.
The entry fee is $75 per person or $300 per team, and entry fee includes a post-round meal. Make your checks payable to the City of Texas City (attention Debra Taylor) or call 409-643-5990 for more information. Can’t play? Sponsor a hole for $100 to advertise your business.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.