Even a non-golfer can discern the differences in the golf swings of players they see on television, even if they only see them in the local sportscast.
It takes only a minute or two to recognize that some swings are “prettier” than others. It takes much longer to appreciate, if not fully understand, that in golf, “pretty is as pretty does” takes on an entirely new meaning — that all sorts of swings can produce good golf, whether on the PGA Tour or at your local muni.
Human Performance coach John Haime’s fifth reason why serious golfers do not realize their potential is succinct: “Players are not generally prepared to own their own swings and embrace the differences that make them unique. Obsessing over swing mechanics is a major distraction for many players. Many players convince themselves that if it doesn’t look “good” on their iPhone, their swing won’t get results.”
To quickly understand what Haime is driving at, just watch the swings of Bubba Watson and Jim Furyk and compare them with the classic swing of Adam Scott. All of them are good, all of them repeatable, all of them the property of highly successful golfers. What Haime is saying is, our swing does not have be classic, but it does have to be repeatable.
Assimilating the message in Reason No. 6 is as simple as visiting your nearest practice facility, whether a muni, country club or driving range. Ten minutes at any of those, and you will have seen hundreds of full swings (see Reason No. 4), and lots of “swinging for the fence” with the driver; many golfers will be trying to alternately draw or fade the ball, rather than just picking one shape and eliminating one side of the course.
Ben Hogan perfected a left-to-right ball flight after years of fighting a hook, and his success was enduring. Lee Trevino did the same, explaining in duffer terms: “you can talk to a fade, but a hook won’t listen.” Conventional wisdom, however, suggests that for those of us who have been around awhile, the draw is preferred because it will get us greater distance.
Anyway, committing to a single type of shot with the driver-and all the clubs for that matter-is probably just as good an idea as Haime suggests. That said, rule No. 7 kicks in: “Expectation that they will hit the ball well everyday.”
If we can just remember that the best players in the world hit fairways about 60 percent of the time and greens in regulation less than 12 out of 18 holes, we are less likely to beat ourselves up over missed fairways and greens. Also, we are less likely to fall victim to that affliction of setting our expectations too high after a few good rounds or practice sessions.
Tune in next week for reasons 8-12 that most serious golfers don’t realize their potential.
Be safe, on and off the course.
