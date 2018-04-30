According to a statement issued Thursday by the Houston Golf Association (HGA), the Houston Open, which has been fixture on the PGA Tour since 1946, may no longer exist.
Shell ended its 25-year sponsorship this year; now, the Golf Club of Houston has served notice it will no longer host the event. Without a designated course, the tournament will likely not be given a tournament date. If a sponsor and course are not named in the next couple of weeks, then the Houston Open becomes golf history.
Those who know, say that a full year is required in preparing a course for a PGA Tour event. Currently, there is an open slot one week prior to the 2019 U.S. Open. Stay tuned.
NUMBERS ARE UP
A USGA (United States Golf Association) course rating is “the evaluation of the playing difficulty of a course for scratch golfers under normal course and weather conditions. It is expressed as strokes taken to one decimal place, and is based on yardage and other obstacles to the extent that they affect the scoring ability of a scratch golfer.”
Course ratings are determined, by permission of the USGA, in accordance with the USGA Course Rating System for the purpose of providing a uniform basis of which to issue a Handicap Index.
A slope rating evaluates the relative playing difficulty of a course for players who are not scratch golfers. A golf course of standard has a slope rating of 113; the range for Slope Ratings is 55-155.
Magnolia Creek PGA professional Chris Ryan provided this information in announcing that course and slope ratings at that facility have gone up. That is particularly useful for the non-scratch golfer in (a) determining from which tees one should play; and (b) settling bets in a fair and equitable manner! The changes took affect on April 11, and the increases are significant for all rotations of the 27-hole layout.
Ryan reports that some scorecards may still reflect the former ratings and encourages players to request the updated information prior to play.
SCHOLARLY GOLF
Ashton Radvansky, grandson of Lynn and (Old) Mike Collins of League City, has been awarded a 2018 Southern Texas PGA Foundation scholarship and will attend Bucknell University. The $7,000 Harmon Scholarship is the latest in a long line of accomplishments, and places him among a small (31) number of STPGA recipients.
TWELVE REASONS
John Haime is a human performance coach and president of New Edge Performance and works with athletes who regularly rank in the top 50 in their respective sports. Writing for GolfWRX, Haime recently offered a dozen reasons why serious golfers do not realize their potential.
In the weeks ahead, I’ll share with you Haime’s opinions and analysis, starting the three key problems he finds when working with young players of all skill levels. First, he asserts, is that they are distracted by what is NOT important. Secondly, they have no detailed structure and plan to reach the targets they determine are important to them. Finally, they have no formal process to develop mindset and attitude. Next week: “No Real Plan.”
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.